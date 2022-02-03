PE firm Advent eyeing $1 bln investment in India's Yes Bank - Economic Times

BENGALURU, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Private equity group Advent International is evaluating a 75 billion rupee ($1.00 billion) investment in India's Yes Bank YESB.NS to further capitalise it, the Economic Times daily reported on Friday, sending shares of the private-sector lender by up to 3%.

Advent is conducting due diligence and may form a consortium, the report said, citing sources.

A 10% stake in the bank would be valued at 33.64 billion rupees, the report said, adding that the proposed investment could be through a preferential allotment.

The talks are ongoing and may collapse if the share price surges or if there is any regulatory roadblock, the report said.

Advent and Yes Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

The Reserve Bank of India in 2020 had taken control of Yes Bank, after the bad debt-laden lender had failed to raise the capital needed to stay above mandated regulatory requirements.

Later, State Bank of India SBI.NS and several private lenders stepped in to infuse money into the lender and bail it out to address systemic risk concerns.

($1 = 74.7200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

