$PDYN stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PDYN stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $86,444,119 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PDYN:
$PDYN Insider Trading Activity
$PDYN insiders have traded $PDYN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENNIS M WEIBLING purchased 215,053 shares for an estimated $473,116
- BENJAMIN G WOLFF (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 107,526 shares for an estimated $236,557
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PDYN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PDYN stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PURSUE WEALTH PARTNERS LLC removed 93,768 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,150,533
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 80,028 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $981,943
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 27,596 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,396
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 23,320 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,742
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 22,742 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,708
- LODESTAR PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 13,143 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,525
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 11,236 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,112
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PDYN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.