$PDYN stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PDYN stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $54,551,007 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PDYN:
$PDYN Insider Trading Activity
$PDYN insiders have traded $PDYN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENIS GARAGIC (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 73,137 shares for an estimated $515,447.
- KRISTI MARTINDALE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,913 shares for an estimated $346,482.
- MATTHEW VOGT (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,476 shares for an estimated $108,137.
- STEPHEN SONNE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,092 shares for an estimated $105,434.
- TREVOR THATCHER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,542 shares for an estimated $82,502.
- BENJAMIN G WOLFF (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 12,198 shares for an estimated $73,708 and 0 sales.
$PDYN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $PDYN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DELTA AIR LINES, INC. removed 377,449 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,631,299
- UBS GROUP AG added 328,398 shares (+399.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,930,980
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 320,474 shares (+51.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,884,387
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 295,658 shares (+2700.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,738,469
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 226,327 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,330,802
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 193,957 shares (+368.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,140,467
- LGL PARTNERS, LLC removed 187,697 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,103,658
