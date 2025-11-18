PDYN Q3 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Leans on Defense Contracts to Drive Growth

Shares of Palladyne AI Corp. PDYN have declined 17.5% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1.9% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 36.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 0.1% growth.

Palladyne AI incurred a third-quarter 2025 loss of 9 cents, narrower than a loss of 27 cents per share in the third quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $0.9 million reflected a marginal year-over-year decline of 1.3%.

On the profitability front, the company incurred a net loss of $3.7 million, significantly narrower than the $7.1 million loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. This improvement was largely driven by a favorable swing in warrant-related gains.

Total operating expenses rose to $8.9 million from $8.2 million a year ago, primarily driven by increased investment in research and development (R&D), which rose 21.8% to $3.2 million. Meanwhile, general and administrative expenses saw a modest rise, and sales and marketing expenses dipped slightly. Interest income more than doubled, contributing to improved bottom-line results. Notably, the company reported a $3.8 million gain on warrant liabilities this quarter, versus a loss of $0.04 million in the same period last year.

Other Key Business Metrics

Palladyne ended the quarter with $57.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, and maintained a debt-free balance sheet, a position it described as offering a “multi-year operating runway”. Operating cash usage stood at $6.3 million for the quarter, in line with management’s expectations and prior periods.

The company also issued 8.2 million additional shares over the nine-month period, helping to boost its equity position from a deficit of $9.5 million at the end of 2024 to positive equity of $51.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. This increase was partly supported by a $29.1 million capital raise and $6.4 million from warrant exercises.

Management Commentary

CEO Ben Wolff characterized the quarter as a “defining phase” for Palladyne, emphasizing strategic alignment with evolving Department of War directives. He highlighted the growing relevance of the company’s closed-loop autonomy systems in national defense, especially through its platforms Palladyne IQ and Palladyne Pilot.

In theearnings call management reiterated confidence in the potential of its strategic transformation, especially through acquisitions and partnerships such as GuideTech and Crucis. These were presented as foundational to the firm’s newly branded “Palladyne Defense” unit, enabling integrated delivery of AI, guidance systems, avionics and aerospace manufacturing.

Factors Influencing Headline Numbers

Revenue stagnation was primarily due to unchanged commercial traction for Palladyne IQ, which remains in limited deployment and internal testing phases. Management did not indicate significant new commercial contracts during the quarter.

R&D expenses were elevated as the company invested in next-generation capabilities and software upgrades across its product portfolio, particularly the upcoming release of the next version of Palladyne IQ. CEO Ben Wolff acknowledged in the call that user interface challenges have delayed IQ V2’s deployment, although internal testing is ongoing.

Furthermore, the improvement in net income was significantly influenced by non-operating gains — particularly the $3.8 million gain on warrant liabilities — rather than core operational improvements.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Palladyne was awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,452,957 for its closed-loop tasking and control architecture, aimed at strengthening its Palladyne Pilot platform. The company also expanded its collaboration with Draganfly to incorporate Palladyne Pilot into unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) platforms, further embedding itself into defense-related applications. Significantly, Palladyne appointed Lieutenant General (Ret.) Stephen M. Twitty to its Board of Directors, enhancing its defense credentials.

Additionally, two acquisitions — GuideTech and Crucis — were finalized. GuideTech specializes in aerospace system design and integration, while Crucis is a U.S.-based manufacturer with a defense-heavy customer base, including Lockheed and Boeing. These acquisitions are intended to accelerate product development cycles and integrate Palladyne’s software across broader platforms under the newly established Palladyne Defense division.

