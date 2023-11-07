News & Insights

PDVSA, Maurel & Prom sign pact for oil, gas development in Venezuela

November 07, 2023 — 07:49 pm EST

Written by Deisy Buitrago and Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

CARACAS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - PDVSA and its joint venture partner, Maurel & Prom MAUP.PA, signed an agreement aimed at increasing crude and gas output in Venezuela's western region, the chief executive officer of the Venezuelan state oil firm said on Tuesday.

