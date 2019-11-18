PDVSA and 2020 bond trust reach forbearance agreement

By Paul Kilby and Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Venezuelan oil firm PDVSA and the trustee for its 2020 bond have reached a forbearance agreement on the seizure of Citgo shares that back the bonds, according to a letter filed by PDVSA counsel Paul Hasting LLP

The move gives both parties until May 5 when a hearing on summary judgment motions is scheduled.

Venezuela's government in waiting led by opposition leader Juan Guaido had been trying to block any seizure of Citgo shares before a US Treasury ban on doing so ended in January.

The US-backed Guaido team now controls Citgo, PDVSA's US unit, thanks to US sanctions imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

"It gives Venezuela more time than they would have had," said Russ Dallen, managing partner with Caracas Capital.

"The trustee (has agreed) not to foreclose on the Citgo collateral until after the hearing is done, but we don't know if this is a written or gentleman's agreement or if bondholders can (separately) sue like a herd of cats."

