PDVSA ad hoc board chief says Citgo has robust protection, Nynas stake is recoverable

By Marianna Parraga

May 28 (Reuters) - The president of a special board created by the Venezuelan congress to oversee state-run PDVSA's foreign assets believes the company's most important unit, Citgo Petroleum, has strong legal protection from creditors after licenses granted by the U.S. Treasury Department.

The board's chief also expects PDVSA could be able to recover a 35% stake it lost in another unit, European refiner Nynas AB, if sanctions on the parent company are lifted.

Toronto-based mining firm Crystallex has made some progress before a U.S. court in an attempt to seize Citgo in order to receive compensation for its expropriated assets in Venezuela.

However, the U.S. Treasury Department in 2019 made clear that a specific license is required to enforce any settlement, lien or judgment ordering the transfer or sale of Venezuelan property on U.S. soil.

Washington's move provides "robust" protection for Citgo and its related units from all creditors seeking compensation, so a liquidation of assets is not expected without a special license for that, said Luis Pacheco, head of the ad hoc board nominated by opposition politician Juan Guaido, recognized by Washington as Venezuela's rightful leader.

"We believe that the U.S. government will continue its policy of support to Venezuela's interim government," Pacheco told Reuters in a written response.

Out of all PDVSA's foreign assets, the board has only secured effective control of Citgo and Colombian petrochemical firm Monomeros Colombo-Venezolanos through boards appointed by Guaido in 2019. Their parent companies remain in the hands of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The ad hoc committee was not able to do the same with PDVSA's European units, so Sweden-based refiner Nynas this month announced a reorganization aimed at freeing itself from U.S. sanctions so financing to the company could resume.

PDVSA, which had a 50% stake in Nynas, agreed to the restructuring plan, which reduced its stake to 15%.

"We understand that the (35%) stake could return to PDVSA when the company is free from sanctions," Pacheco said.

Neither Nynas nor PDVSA has provided details on the negotiation's terms, so it is unclear if a payment was made to PDVSA for the 35% stake, transferred to Swedish foundation Nynässtiftelsen.

Nynas, PDVSA and Citgo did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Nynas' restructuring proposal received approval this month from the U.S. Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), the Treasury unit that enforces sanctions. The ad hoc board criticized the move.

"OFAC is aware of opinions from the ad hoc board and the special attorney general about this topic. We have maintained communications," Pacheco said.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga, additional reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Daniel Flynn, Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

