The PDT Rule Is On Its Way Out: 5 Stocks That Stand to Benefit the Most

Since the early 2000s, a single regulatory rule has quietly kept millions of retail traders on the sidelines, preventing them from taking several day trades within a specified time frame. But, on April 14, 2026, the SEC made it official: the Pattern Day Trading (PDT) rule is gone.

What Is the PDT Rule, and Why Does It Matter?

The Pattern Day Trader rule was introduced in 2001 in the aftermath of the dot-com bubble, when regulators grew concerned about the risks posed by leveraged retail speculation. Under FINRA Rule 4210, any customer who executed four or more day trades within a rolling five-business-day period was classified as a PDT. That designation triggered a mandatory minimum equity requirement of $25,000, which had to be maintained at all times in a margin account to bypass the PDT limitation.

So any trader in the United States with less than $25,000 in their account was effectively limited to three day trades per week. For millions of retail investors who wanted to trade actively but couldn't or wouldn't maintain a $25,000 balance, the rule was a hard wall.

But that’s all about to change. The SEC's April 14 approval of FINRA's amendment replaces that framework entirely. The $25,000 minimum and the PDT designation are set to be eliminated. In their place is a modern intraday margin system that assesses actual position risk in real time, based on the volatility and size of positions rather than simply counting trades. The new minimum for a margin account drops to $2,000. FINRA is expected to publish its regulatory notice within days, after which the changes take effect 45 days later. Brokers have up to 18 months to fully implement the new framework, though many are expected to move much faster.

The implications for retail trading volumes, brokerage revenues, and exchange activity are likely going to be substantial… and here are the five stocks positioned to benefit most directly.

Robinhood Markets: Retail's Platform of Choice

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) is the most direct and fairly obvious beneficiary of the elimination of the PDT rule. The company's entire business model is built around democratizing access to financial markets for everyday retail investors. It's known for commission-free trading, a sleek mobile-first experience, and a user base that skews younger and toward smaller account sizes. These are exactly the characteristics that made the PDT rule a persistent friction point for Robinhood's core customers.

With the rule now set to be gone, the path is clear for a surge in day trading activity among Robinhood's existing user base, as well as a potential influx of new accounts from traders who previously felt locked out. More activity means more payment for order flow, higher options volumes, and stronger margin revenue. The stock reacted immediately to the news, rallying sharply. Last week, shares of Robinhood surged by more than 30% for the week beginning April 13. A welcome rally by the bulls as the stock still finds itself in the red on the year, down almost 20%.

Analysts are optimistic, though, despite the stock's steady downtrend for the year. Based on 25 analyst ratings, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target that implies 20% upside. For the tide to change, however, HOOD would need to reclaim its 200-day SMA, which would signal that the bulls have regained control on a higher timeframe. That key level stands near $110 for now.

Webull: The First Mover Capitalizing on Day One

Webull (NASDAQ: BULL) moved quickly and decisively following the regulatory announcement. On April 15, the company announced it would support the removal of PDT restrictions on day one of implementation, making it among the first retail brokerages to bring the updated intraday trading framework to clients.

That first-mover positioning is a meaningful differentiator in a competitive brokerage landscape. The company's U.S. CEO said that the shift in intraday margin rules will represent a major and meaningful evolution in how active traders can participate in the markets.

Webull serves a similar demographic to Robinhood, with tech-savvy retail traders who want low costs and active trading capabilities. Eliminating the $25,000 threshold removes one of the most persistent barriers to its target users' ability to trade freely.

The stock surged on the news, breaking out of a technical downtrend and rising nearly 36% on the week.

For a company that went public on Nasdaq in 2023, the PDT removal represents perhaps the single most meaningful structural tailwind it has received since listing. But similar to HOOD, on a higher timeframe, it remains in a downtrend and would need to reclaim its 200-day SMA near $10 to signal a structural shift.

Interactive Brokers: The Institutional-Grade Platform for a New Wave of Traders

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) is the go-to platform for sophisticated traders and investors who prioritize execution speed, low margin rates, and access to global markets. It has long been a favorite among professional-level retail traders, and the PDT rule change expands the addressable market for exactly the kind of active, frequent trading that IBKR's platform is built to handle.

The stock hit a new all-time high on April 17 and closed at an all-time high last week, surging almost 15%. That price action reflects the market's conviction that IBKR stands to be a meaningful beneficiary.

Analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating, and with Q1 earnings due April 21, the timing is interesting. Any commentary from management on early signs of increased account activity or trading volumes following the PDT announcement could provide an additional catalyst.

IBKR's margin lending business also stands to benefit meaningfully, as more active retail traders engaging in intraday positions will naturally generate margin interest revenue.

Charles Schwab: Scale and Infrastructure Built for the Moment

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) brings something the newer, app-based brokerages can't easily replicate: scale. With over 39 million active brokerage accounts and the widely popular thinkorswim trading platform, Schwab is uniquely positioned to absorb a surge in retail trading activity without meaningful friction.

The thinkorswim platform, in particular, is already a destination for active options and stock traders in the United States, making it well-suited for the more frequent intraday activity that the PDT elimination is expected to unlock.

Q1 2026 earnings showed robust client growth as investors opened 1.3 million new accounts and brought $140 billion of core net new assets to the firm during the first quarter of the year. In total, during Q1 2026, the company said that total client assets increased 19% year-over-year to $11.7 trillion. The company also launched the Schwab Teen Investor Account, a unique investing experience for young people ages 13 to 17. Schwab also noted that daily average trading volume reached a record 9.9 million, up 34% versus Q1 2025.

Cboe Global Markets: The Exchange Behind Every Options Trade

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE: CBOE) is the less obvious but potentially most structurally compelling name on this list. Cboe is the world's largest options exchange and the operator of the VIX volatility index. Every options trade executed by retail investors, whether on Robinhood, Webull, IBKR, or Schwab, flows through Cboe's infrastructure and generates transaction revenue.

Options trading has already become one of the more dominant forms of retail speculation in recent years, with single-day expiration options in particular seeing explosive retail adoption.

The elimination of the PDT rule is expected to meaningfully accelerate intraday options activity, as traders who were previously capped at three round-trips per week can now trade in and out of options positions as frequently as their capital and risk tolerance allow. Cboe's revenue is directly tied to that volume.

Before the announcement, momentum was already firmly on the stocks' side. Year to date, CBOE has been an impressive outperformer, with shares holding firm in its higher-timeframe uptrend, well above its rising 200-day SMA. The stock is up about 20% on the year, and almost 40% over the prior year.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.