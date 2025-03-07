$PDSB stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PDSB stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,325,582 of trading volume.

$PDSB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PDSB:

$PDSB insiders have traded $PDSB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN C. GLOVER purchased 15,061 shares for an estimated $25,001

GREGORY GENE FREITAG purchased 15,060 shares for an estimated $24,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PDSB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $PDSB stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $PDSB on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.