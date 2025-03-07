$PDSB stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PDSB stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,325,582 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PDSB:
$PDSB Insider Trading Activity
$PDSB insiders have traded $PDSB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN C. GLOVER purchased 15,061 shares for an estimated $25,001
- GREGORY GENE FREITAG purchased 15,060 shares for an estimated $24,999
$PDSB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $PDSB stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 317,460 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,212,697
- INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 270,862 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $441,505
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 142,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $544,865
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 112,717 shares (+84.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,728
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 107,793 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,702
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 105,233 shares (+91.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,529
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 76,800 shares (+331.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,183
