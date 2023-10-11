News & Insights

PDS Biotechnology Reports Preliminary Data From Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating PDS0301 With Docetaxel

(RTTNews) - PDS Biotechnology Corp. (PDSB) announced interim safety and immune response data for the first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating PDS0301, an investigational tumor-targeting, antibody-conjugated Interleukin 12, in combination with current standard-of-care chemotherapy, docetaxel, to treat metastatic castration sensitive and castration resistant prostate cancer. The company said decrease in prostate specific antigen levels was seen in all patients at all three tested doses of PDS0301. The combination was well-tolerated at all tested dose levels.

"The interim data show that adding PDS0301 to docetaxel was associated with increases in peripheral activated natural killer cells, central memory CD8, proliferating CD4 and CD8 cells in addition to cytokines interferon-gamma and Interleukin 10 as well as decreases in T regulatory cells," said Frank Bedu-Addo, CEO.

