PDS Biotechnology reports inducement grant under Nasdaq listing rule

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) announced that on December 3, 2024, PDS Biotech granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase 7,000 shares of common stock to an employee in the clinical department as a material inducement to employment with PDS Biotech and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and PDS Biotech’s 2019 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was adopted on June 17, 2019, and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of PDS Biotech. Each stock option has an exercise price of $2.25, the closing price of PDS Biotech’s common stock on December 3, 2024. Each stock option vests over a four-year period, with one-quarter of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the 36-month period thereafter, subject to continued employment with the company through the applicable vesting dates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.