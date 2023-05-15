PDS Biotechnology Q1 Loss Widens

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - PDS Biotechnology Corp. (PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, Monday, reported a wider loss for the first quarter, particularly impacted by personnel, clinical studies, medical affairs, and manufacturing expenses. The quarterly Loss per share was wider than expected.

First quarter Loss was $9.7 million or $0.32 per share, wider than the prior year loss of $8.5 million or $0.32 per share.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Consensus estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Operating loss widened to $9.42 million from $8.47 million for the same period of prior year.

Friday, during the regular trading hours, shares of PDS Biotechnology closed at $6.45 down 3.80% or $0.26.

