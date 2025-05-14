Stocks
PDSB

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $PDSB Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 14, 2025 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY ($PDSB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, beating estimates of -$0.25 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PDSB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $PDSB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHEN C. GLOVER purchased 15,061 shares for an estimated $25,001
  • GREGORY GENE FREITAG purchased 15,060 shares for an estimated $24,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDSB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PDSB forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PDSB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.