PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $PDSB Reports Quarterly Earnings

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY ($PDSB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, beating estimates of -$0.25 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PDSB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $PDSB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN C. GLOVER purchased 15,061 shares for an estimated $25,001

GREGORY GENE FREITAG purchased 15,060 shares for an estimated $24,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDSB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PDSB forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.