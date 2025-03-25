PDS Biotechnology Corporation CEO to Present at 2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference in New Orleans

PDS Biotech's CEO to present at the 2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference in New Orleans on advancing immunotherapy.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation announced that its President and CEO, Frank Bedu-Addo, will present at the 2025 Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana NeauxCancer Conference in New Orleans on March 28-29, 2025, during the Innovation Track session at 11:00 AM CT. The company, which is focused on advancing cancer immunotherapy, is currently conducting a pivotal clinical trial for its lead product, Versamune® HPV, aimed at treating advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers. This investigational therapy is designed to be used in combination with standard immune checkpoint inhibitors and other therapeutic agents. The press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements that discuss various operational and financial risks faced by the company.

Presentation of significant advancements in immunotherapy research at a respected conference, enhancing the company’s visibility in the oncology community.

Opportunity to showcase the pivotal clinical trial for their lead program in advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers, which could attract potential investors and collaborators.

Engagement with cancer advocacy groups, which may lead to increased awareness and support for the company's treatments among patients and the public.

The company faces significant risks related to its ability to protect intellectual property rights and may require additional financing that could limit operations or lead to relinquishing rights to technologies.

The company has a limited operating history in its current line of business, making it difficult to evaluate its prospects or the likelihood of successful implementation of its business plan.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight potential for failure in ongoing and future clinical trials, raising concerns about the company's ability to achieve its product development goals.

What event will PDS Biotech's CEO be presenting at?

PDS Biotech's CEO, Frank Bedu-Addo, will present at the 2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference in New Orleans.

When is the 2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference?

The conference will take place from March 28 to March 29, 2025.

What is the focus of PDS Biotech's research?

PDS Biotech focuses on immunotherapy to transform how the immune system targets and kills cancers.

What is Versamune® HPV?

Versamune® HPV is PDS Biotech's lead investigational targeted immunotherapy for advanced HPV16-positive head and neck cancers.

How can I attend the conference virtually?

To attend virtually, register online and select "Investor" in the "Registration Type" dropdown menu.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) (“PDS Biotech” or the “Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers, today announced that Frank Bedu-Addo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech, will present at the 2025 Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (CAGLA) NeauxCancer Conference in New Orleans on Friday, March 28 – Saturday, March 29, 2025.





Updated details of the presentation are as follows:







2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference







Date: Friday, March 28, 2025





Event: Scientific Presentation





Session: Innovation Track





Time: 11:00 AM CT (formerly 4 PM CT)





Location: The Roosevelt, New Orleans





Registration: To livestream the event, click



here



. For virtual registration, click the link below then select “Investor” in the “Registration Type” dropdown menu:



https://web.cvent.com/event/d39429d9-aa77-42d9-9527-e1933ab84f19/regProcessStep1









About PDS Biotechnology







PDS Biotechnology is a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers. The Company has initiated a pivotal clinical trial to advance its lead program in advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers. PDS Biotech’s lead investigational targeted immunotherapy Versamune



®



HPV is being developed in combination with a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor, and also in a triple combination including PDS01ADC, an IL-12 fused antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor.





For more information, please visit



www.pdsbiotech.com









Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning PDS Biotechnology Corporation (the “Company”) and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “forecast,” “guidance”, “outlook” and other similar expressions among others. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the Company’s anticipated cash runway and the Company’s current expectations regarding its plans for future equity financings; the Company’s dependence on additional financing to fund its operations and complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates, and the risks that raising such additional capital may restrict the Company’s operations or require the Company to relinquish rights to the Company’s technologies or product candidates; the Company’s limited operating history in the Company’s current line of business, which makes it difficult to evaluate the Company’s prospects, the Company’s business plan or the likelihood of the Company’s successful implementation of such business plan; the timing for the Company or its partners to initiate the planned clinical trials for Versamune



®



HPV, PDS01ADC and other Versamune



®



based product candidates; the future success of such trials; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations, including any collaboration studies concerning Versamune



®



HPV, PDS01ADC and other Versamune



®



based product candidates and the Company’s interpretation of the results and findings of such programs and collaborations and whether such results are sufficient to support the future success of the Company’s product candidates; the success, timing and cost of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company’s current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company’s ability to fully fund its disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company’s currently projected expenses), futility analyses, presentations at conferences and data reported in an abstract, and receipt of interim or preliminary results (including, without limitation, any preclinical results or data), which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials; any Company statements about its understanding of product candidates mechanisms of action and interpretation of preclinical and early clinical results from its clinical development programs and any collaboration studies; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; and other factors, including legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments not within the Company’s control. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the other risks, uncertainties, and other factors described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Versamune



®



is a registered trademark of PDS Biotechnology Corporation.







Investor Contact:







Mike Moyer





LifeSci Advisors





Phone +1 (617) 308-4306





Email:



mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com









Media Contact:







Janine McCargo





6 Degrees





Phone +1 (646) 528-4034





Email:



jmccargo@6degreespr.com





