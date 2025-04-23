PDS Biotechnology Corporation Announces Three Abstracts Accepted for ASCO 2025 on Versamune® HPV Immunotherapy

PDS Biotech announces three abstracts on its immunotherapy Versamune® HPV accepted for presentation at ASCO 2025.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has announced the acceptance of three abstracts for presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, scheduled for May 30-June 3 in Chicago. The abstracts will showcase research on Versamune® HPV (PDS0101), particularly its effectiveness in treating HPV16-positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in conjunction with pembrolizumab, a standard immune checkpoint inhibitor. Notably, the presentations will be made by leading oncologists, including Katharine Price, Jared Weiss, and David M. Routman, during a dedicated poster session. PDS Biotech is committed to innovating immunotherapy approaches for cancer treatment, specifically targeting HPV-associated cancers.

Three abstracts on PDS0101 were accepted for presentation at the prestigious 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, signifying recognition and interest in the company's cancer immunotherapy research.

The presentation of the VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 trial indicates significant progress in clinical research, potentially paving the way for advancements in treatment options for HPV16-positive head and neck cancers.

The involvement of prominent medical professionals and institutions, such as the Mayo Clinic and University of North Carolina, underscores the credibility and collaborative nature of PDS Biotech's research efforts.

The press release includes extensive forward-looking statements, indicating significant uncertainties about the company's future performance and ability to meet its goals.

It highlights the company's dependence on additional financing, raising concerns about its ability to sustain operations and complete the development of its product candidates.

The mention of limited operating history could suggest that the company is less established and therefore may pose a higher risk to investors.

What is the focus of PDS Biotechnology Corporation?

PDS Biotechnology is focused on late-stage immunotherapy aimed at transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers.

When will PDS Biotech present at the ASCO Annual Meeting?

PDS Biotech will present its research at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3, 2025.

What is Versamune® HPV (PDS0101)?

Versamune® HPV (PDS0101) is a targeted immunotherapy being developed to treat HPV16-positive cancers.

Who will present the findings at ASCO?

Presenters include Dr. Katharine Price and Dr. Jared Weiss, experts in oncology from Mayo Clinic and UNC, respectively.

What clinical trials is PDS Biotech currently conducting?

PDS Biotech is conducting pivotal clinical trials for Versamune® HPV, including the VERSATILE-002 and VERSATILE-003 studies.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) (“PDS Biotech” or the “Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers, today announced that three abstracts on Versamune



®



HPV (PDS0101) have been accepted for presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30-June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.





Details of the presentation are as follows:







Title:



VERSATILE-003: A Phase 3, Randomized, Open-label Trial of PDS0101 and Pembrolizumab compared with Pembrolizumab for First-Line Treatment of Patients with HPV16-positive Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma







Abstract Number for Publication:



TPS6111







Session Date and Time:



Monday, June 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CDT







Session Type and Title:



Poster Session – Head and Neck Cancer







Poster Board Number:



518a







Presenter:



Katharine Price, M.D., Associate Professor of Oncology, Head and Neck Disease Group, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Principal Investigator of the VERSATILE-003 clinical trial







Title:



VERSATILE-002: Overall Survival of HPV16 Positive Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patients Treated with T Cell Stimulating Immunotherapy PDS0101 and Pembrolizumab







Abstract Number for Publication:



6037







Session Date and Time:



Monday, June 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CDT







Session Type and Title:



Poster Session – Head and Neck Cancer







Poster Board Number:



445







Presenter:



Jared Weiss, M.D., Section Chief of Thoracic and Head/Neck Oncology, Professor of Medicine at University of North Carolina, and Principal Investigator of the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 clinical trial











Title:



Initial results of MC200710 investigating therapeutic vaccine (PDS0101) alone or with pembrolizumab prior to surgery or radiation therapy for locally advanced HPV associated oropharyngeal carcinoma, a Phase 2 window of opportunity trial.







Abstract Number for Publication:



6061







Session Date and Time:



Monday, June 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CDT







Session Type and Title:



Poster Session – Head and Neck Cancer







Poster Board Number:



469







Presenter:



David M. Routman, M.D., Department of Radiation Oncology, Mayo Clinic







About PDS Biotechnology







PDS Biotechnology is a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers. The Company has initiated a pivotal clinical trial to advance its lead program in advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers. PDS Biotech’s lead investigational targeted immunotherapy Versamune



®



HPV is being developed in combination with a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor, and also in a triple combination including PDS01ADC, an IL-12 fused antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor.





For more information, please visit



www.pdsbiotech.com









Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning PDS Biotechnology Corporation (the “Company”) and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “forecast,” “guidance”, “outlook” and other similar expressions among others. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the Company’s anticipated cash runway and the Company’s current expectations regarding its plans for future equity financings; the Company’s dependence on additional financing to fund its operations and complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates, and the risks that raising such additional capital may restrict the Company’s operations or require the Company to relinquish rights to the Company’s technologies or product candidates; the Company’s limited operating history in the Company’s current line of business, which makes it difficult to evaluate the Company’s prospects, the Company’s business plan or the likelihood of the Company’s successful implementation of such business plan; the timing for the Company or its partners to initiate the planned clinical trials for Versamune



®



HPV, PDS01ADC and other Versamune



®



based product candidates; the future success of such trials; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations, including any collaboration studies concerning Versamune



®



HPV, PDS01ADC and other Versamune



®



based product candidates and the Company’s interpretation of the results and findings of such programs and collaborations and whether such results are sufficient to support the future success of the Company’s product candidates; the success, timing and cost of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company’s current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company’s ability to fully fund its disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company’s currently projected expenses), futility analyses, presentations at conferences and data reported in an abstract, and receipt of interim or preliminary results (including, without limitation, any preclinical results or data), which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials; any Company statements about its understanding of product candidates mechanisms of action and interpretation of preclinical and early clinical results from its clinical development programs and any collaboration studies; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; and other factors, including legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments not within the Company’s control. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the other risks, uncertainties, and other factors described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Versamune



®



is a registered trademark of PDS Biotechnology Corporation.







Investor Contact:







Mike Moyer





LifeSci Advisors





Phone +1 (617) 308-4306





Email:



mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com









Media Contact:







Janine McCargo





6 Degrees





Phone +1 (646) 528-4034





Email:



jmccargo@6degreespr.com





