PDS Biotechnology Appoints Lars Boesgaard To Succeed Matthew Hill As CFO

November 28, 2023 — 07:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Immunotherapy company PDS Biotechnology Corp. (PDSB) announced Tuesday the appointment of Lars Boesgaard as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective as of December 4, 2023.

Boesgaard succeeds Matthew Hill, who resigned as PDS Biotech's CFO on November 21, 2023, effective December 1, 2023, to pursue other professional endeavors.

Boesgaard has had a career spanning more than 25 years in healthcare and has deep capital markets and investor relations experience with global clinical and commercial-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Prior to joining PDS Biotech, Boesgaard served as CFO of AM-Pharma B.V. from September 2021 to August 2023. He also served as CFO of Columbia Care from August 2018 to August 2021.

Boesgaard was also previously the Vice President, CFO of Roka Bioscience from November 2015 to July 2018 and held several other senior finance positions with publicly traded companies including Insulet Corp., Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Novo Nordisk A/S.

