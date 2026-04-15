BioTech
PDSB

PDS Biotech Reports Strong Interim Data With PDS01ADC In Colorectal Cancer, Stock Up

April 15, 2026 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) announced positive interim Phase 2 results from Stage 1 of an NCI-led trial evaluating its tumor-targeted IL-12 immunocytokine, PDS01ADC, in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

The study focused on patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) or mismatch repair-proficient (pMMR) colorectal liver metastases- a group that makes up the majority of mCRC cases and has historically shown poor response to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Key findings from the nine-patient cohort included:

-Objective response rate (ORR): 77.8% at six months, compared with 35% in a parallel trial without PDS01ADC.

-Two-year survival rate: Approximately 85%, versus approximately 40% in parallel trial.

-Progression-free survival: Median not reached at 13.1 months follow-up, compared with 8.1 months in the parallel trial.

The trial combined subcutaneous PDS01ADC with floxuridine (FUDR), delivered via hepatic artery infusion pump (HAIP). HAIP was FDA-approved in 2024 and is gaining use at leading oncology centers.

"These early results showing strong tumor response rates a promising patient survival is encouraging and support our approach of subcutaneously administering PDS01ADC to activate the immune system against the cancer," said Frank Bedu-Addo, PhD, President and CEO of PDS Biotech. He emphasized that the targeted design of PDS01ADC aims to concentrate IL-12 at tumor sites, improving tolerability while enhancing anti-tumor potency.

PDS01ADC has been shown to promote stem-like T cells, activate natural killer cells, and inhibit immune-suppressive cells that protect tumors. The therapy is also being evaluated in other Phase 2 trials across multiple cancer indications.

Colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., with more than 150,000 new cases annually. Globally, it accounts for nearly 2 million deaths each year.

PDSB has traded between $0.50 and $1.91 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $1.36, up 28.30%. During the overnight session the stock is at $1.41, up 3.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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