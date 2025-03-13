PDS Biotech Receives FDA Clearance For IND Application To Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

(RTTNews) - PDS Biotech (PDSB), a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on cancer treatments, announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug or IND application for a combination of Versamune MUC1 and PDS01ADC to treat metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC.

The clearance follows the successful submission of the IND application for evaluating the combination in patients who have failed previous treatments.

The Phase 1/2 trial will be conducted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement or CRADA with the National Cancer Institute or NCI.

Versamune MUC1 is a novel MUC1-targeted immunotherapy designed to target solid tumors overexpressing MUC1, while PDS01ADC is an antibody-drug conjugate aimed at enhancing immune responses.

The combination is expected to provide a significant advancement in treating mCRC, particularly in tumors resistant to current immunotherapy options.

The IND clearance marks a major step forward for PDS Biotech's Versamune platform, expanding its potential to treat MUC1-positive solid tumors beyond HPV-related cancers.

Additionally, the company has been granted U.S. Patent 12,201,685, covering methods of using Versamune in combination with immunocytokines to improve anti-tumor immune responses.

PDS Biotech is now preparing to move forward with the clinical trial and continue its efforts to bring more effective, targeted treatments to cancer patients.

Currently, PDSB is trading at $1.22 up by 2.94 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.