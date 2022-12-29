PDS Biotech (PDSB) Up on Data From HPV-Positive Cancer Study

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB were up 23.8% on Dec 28 after management announced interim data from a phase II study, which evaluated a PDS0101-based triple combination therapy in checkpoint inhibitor (CPI)-naïve and CPI-refractory patients with advanced human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive cancers.

The PDS0101-based triple combination therapy consisted of PDS Biotech’s lead pipeline candidate PDS0101, tumor-targeting IL-12 fusion protein M9241 and a bifunctional fusion protein targeting two independent immunosuppressive pathways (PD-L1 and TGF-β), bintrafusp alfa.

Data from the study achieved a median overall survival (OS) of 21 months in 29 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) refractory HPV16-positive cancer patients who received the triple combination therapy. Per management, the historical median OS in patients with CPI refractory disease is 3-4 months. In CPI-naïve patients, the median OS is yet to be reached as 75% of patients remain alive at a median follow-up of 27 months.

While the objective response rate (ORR) in CPI-refractory patients administered an optimal dose of the triple dose combination was 63%, the ORR in CPI-naïve patients was 88%. Per management, the current approaches have achieved ORRs of less than 10% and 25% in CPI-refractory and CPI- naïve patients, respectively.

Based on the above data, PDS Biotech intends to discuss its next steps and plans for a registrational study evaluating this PDS0101-based triple combination therapy.

All patients enrolled in this phase II study had failed prior treatment with chemotherapy and 90% had failed radiation treatment. We note that the study is being conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), one of the Institutes of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

