PDP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (Symbol: PDP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.57, changing hands as high as $105.77 per share. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDP's low point in its 52 week range is $86.41 per share, with $117.6702 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.89.

