PDP, FKO: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP), where 4,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 15.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of PDP, in morning trading today Apple (AAPL) is up about 0.5%, and American Tower Corporation REIT (AMT) is higher by about 1.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (FKO), which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FKO, in morning trading today Intelsat (I) is off about 2.4%, and Proshares Ultra Semiconductors (USD) is up by about 2.1%.

