PDO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fundha (Symbol: PDO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.07, changing hands as high as $15.42 per share. PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fundha shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.81 per share, with $20.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.19.

