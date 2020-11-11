PDL BioPharma Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Nov. 11, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.pdl.com

To listen to the call, dial (833) 685-0901 (US) or (412) 317-5734 (International), Conference ID 10149211.

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International), Passcode 10149211.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.