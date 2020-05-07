Markets
PDL BioPharma Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on May 7, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.pdl.com

To listen to the call, dial (844) 535-4071 (US) or (706) 679-2458 (International), Conference ID 7238226.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Passcode 7238226.

