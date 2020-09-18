PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PDLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.24, the dividend yield is 6.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDLI was $3.24, representing a -16.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.86 and a 57.04% increase over the 52 week low of $2.06.

PDLI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). PDLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports PDLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -178.57%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

