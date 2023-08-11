PDI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (Symbol: PDI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.09, changing hands as low as $19.07 per share. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.23 per share, with $22.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.09.

