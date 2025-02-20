$PDFS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PDFS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,282,496 of trading volume.

$PDFS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PDFS:

$PDFS insiders have traded $PDFS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDRZEJ STROJWAS (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,283 shares for an estimated $345,233 .

. NANCY ERBA sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $61,620

$PDFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $PDFS stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

