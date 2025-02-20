$PDFS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PDFS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,282,496 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PDFS:
$PDFS Insider Trading Activity
$PDFS insiders have traded $PDFS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDRZEJ STROJWAS (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,283 shares for an estimated $345,233.
- NANCY ERBA sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $61,620
$PDFS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $PDFS stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 161,306 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,368,166
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 160,845 shares (-70.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,355,682
- WESTERLY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 115,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,114,200
- EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST removed 109,734 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,971,596
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC removed 101,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,230,821
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 97,562 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,641,978
- RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 97,040 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,627,843
