PDFS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of PDF Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PDFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.77, changing hands as low as $23.73 per share. PDF Solutions Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDFS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.44 per share, with $33.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.07.

