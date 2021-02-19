PDF Solutions Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of PDF Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PDFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.22, changing hands as low as $18.21 per share. PDF Solutions Inc. shares are currently trading down about 13.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDFS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.61 per share, with $26.4184 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.33.

