PDF Solutions reports Q3 EPS 25c, consensus 20c

Reports Q3 revenue $46.41M, consensus $46.2M. “Our bookings for the first 9 months of 2024 have now exceeded our bookings for the full year of 2023, and we are pleased with our results for the third quarter. We now expect fourth quarter revenue to grow on a year-over-year basis in line with our long-term revenue growth target of 20%,” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PDFS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.