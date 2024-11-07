News & Insights

PDF Solutions reports Q3 EPS 25c, consensus 20c

November 07, 2024 — 06:25 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $46.41M, consensus $46.2M. “Our bookings for the first 9 months of 2024 have now exceeded our bookings for the full year of 2023, and we are pleased with our results for the third quarter. We now expect fourth quarter revenue to grow on a year-over-year basis in line with our long-term revenue growth target of 20%,” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

