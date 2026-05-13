PDF Solutions (PDFS) Price Target Increased by 33.12% to 54.32

The average one-year price target for PDF Solutions (NasdaqGS:PDFS) has been revised to $54.32 / share. This is an increase of 33.12% from the prior estimate of $40.80 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.60% from the latest reported closing price of $50.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDF Solutions. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 44.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDFS is 0.25%, an increase of 18.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.77% to 33,180K shares. The put/call ratio of PDFS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 1,965K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 44.65% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,401K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,388K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,256K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares , representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 25.54% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,170K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing an increase of 9.64%.

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