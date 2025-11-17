PDF Solutions (PDFS) Price Target Increased by 14.17% to 34.94

The average one-year price target for PDF Solutions (NasdaqGS:PDFS) has been revised to $34.94 / share. This is an increase of 14.17% from the prior estimate of $30.60 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.13% from the latest reported closing price of $25.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDF Solutions. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDFS is 0.19%, an increase of 17.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 39,096K shares. The put/call ratio of PDFS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 2,019K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 40.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,865K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 5.99% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,349K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares , representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 33.76% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,269K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Samjo Management holds 1,121K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares , representing an increase of 16.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.