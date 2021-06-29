PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at PDF Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PDFS) future prospects. PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$40m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$47m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on PDF Solutions' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering PDF Solutions, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$8.2m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 67% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving PDF Solutions' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. PDF Solutions currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

