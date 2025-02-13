PDF Solutions, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

PDF Solutions reported record revenues for Q4 2024, with analytics revenue up 22% year-over-year.

PDF Solutions, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting record revenues and earnings growth. For Q4, the company achieved total revenues of $50.1 million, a 22% increase from the previous year, with analytics revenue rising to $47.9 million. The full year revenues reached $179.5 million, marking an 8% increase compared to 2023. Despite a GAAP net income of $0.5 million ($0.01 per diluted share) for Q4, non-GAAP net income saw significant growth, amounting to $9.9 million ($0.25 per diluted share). The company also reported a healthy backlog of $221.4 million and projects an approximate 15% revenue growth for 2025. CEO John Kibarian expressed satisfaction with customer progress and the completion of various strategic projects that contributed to the revenue increase. The company plans to discuss these results in a conference call following the release.

Record quarterly total revenues of $50.1 million, representing a 22% increase over the same period last year.

Record full year total revenues of $179.5 million, up 8% compared to the previous year.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for Q4 2024, contrasted with $0.15 in Q4 2023, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth.

Backlog of $221.4 million as of December 31, 2024, indicating strong future revenue potential.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 dropped significantly to $0.5 million, down from $2.2 million in the third quarter and $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating potential concerns regarding profitability.

GAAP gross margin decreased to 68% in Q4 2024 compared to 73% in Q3 2024, which may suggest increasing costs or reduced efficiency in operations.

The company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, meaning that all financial results described should be considered preliminary and subject to change, potentially leading to uncertainty among investors.

What were PDF Solutions' fourth quarter 2024 revenues?

PDF Solutions reported record total revenues of $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a 22% increase year-over-year.

How did analytics revenue perform in Q4 2024?

Analytics revenue reached $47.9 million in Q4 2024, also up 22% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

What is the non-GAAP diluted EPS for 2024?

The non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the full year 2024 was $0.84, up from $0.73 in 2023.

What is PDF Solutions' revenue outlook for 2025?

PDF Solutions expects its full-year revenues to grow at a rate approaching 15% year over year in 2025.

Where can I find the financial results conference call details?

The conference call details can be found in the press release or by visiting PDF Solutions' investor relations website.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







Financial Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2024











Record quarterly total revenues of $50.1 million, up 22% over last year’s comparable quarter











Record quarterly analytics revenue of $47.9 million, up 22% over last year’s comparable quarter











GAAP gross margin of 68% and non-GAAP gross margin of 72%











GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.25











Financial Highlights of Full Year 2024











Record full year total revenues of $179.5 million, up 8% over last year











Record full year analytics revenue of $169.3 million, up 11% over last year











GAAP gross margin of 70% and non-GAAP gross margin of 74%











GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84











Backlog of $221.4 million as of December 31, 2024













Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $50.1 million, compared to $46.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Analytics revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $39.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total revenues for the full year 2024 and 2023 were $179.5 million and $165.8 million, respectively.





GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 68%, compared to 73% for the third quarter of 2024 and 68% for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 and 2023 was 70% and 69%, respectively.





Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 72%, compared to 77% for the third quarter of 2024 and 72% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 and 2023 was 74% and 73%, respectively.





On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. On a GAAP basis, net income for the full year 2024 was $4.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the full year 2023.





Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $32.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $28.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the full year 2023.





Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024, were $114.9 million.







Financial Outlook







“We are pleased with the progress we are making with our customers. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we completed an ongoing manufacturing evaluation of an eProbe machine earlier than the customer’s schedule, resulting in the sale to this new leading edge customer, booked multiple Exensio deals, and saw growth in our Cimetrix connectivity business from runtime licenses. In 2025, we expect our full year revenues to grow at a rate approaching 15% year over year,” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.







Conference Call







As previously announced, PDF Solutions will discuss these results on a live conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at:



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1b05df01d9534a648d4fd2cd753be31c



. Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial into the call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time. The teleconference will also be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at



https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts



. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company’s investor relations website. A copy of this press release, including the disclosure and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, which non-GAAP measures may be used periodically by PDF Solutions’ management when discussing financial results with investors and analysts, will also be available on PDF Solutions’ website at



http://www.pdf.com/press-releases



following the date of this release.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Commentary Available Online







A Management Report reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at



http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports



. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.







Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues, amortization of other acquired intangible assets, and the effects of certain non-recurring items, such as expenses for certain legal proceedings, non-recurring legal, tax and accounting service-related costs, loss on damaged equipment in-transit, net of recovery from previously written-off property and equipment, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense and income has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of expenses related to certain legal proceedings and non-recurring legal, tax and accounting services) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented below.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and the planned conference call include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations about total revenue growth for 2025 and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements contained in this press release and the planned conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: the effectiveness of the Company’s business and technology strategies; current semiconductor industry trends and competition; rates of adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development and investments in research and development; the continuing impact of macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, changing interest rates and tariffs, the evolving trade regulatory environment and geopolitical tensions, and other trends on the semiconductor industry, the Company’s customers, operations, and supply and demand for its products; supply chain disruptions; the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships; recent and future acquisitions, strategic alliances and relationships and the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; whether the Company can successfully convert backlog into revenue; customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and anticipated funds from operations; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing if needed and its ability to use support and updates for certain open-source software; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in this press release and the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements. The Company has not filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time the Company files its Annual Report on Form 10-K.







About PDF Solutions







PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve manufacturing yield, product quality and operational efficiency leading to increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling manufacturing equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and using advanced analytics and machine learning models to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.





Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit



https://www.pdf.com



.







PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.















Company Contacts:





















Adnan Raza









Sonia Segovia









Chief Financial Officer









Investor Relations









Tel: (408) 516-0237









Tel: (408) 938-6491









Email: adnan.raza@pdf.com









Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com



























PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









(In thousands)

























































December 31,





















2024













2023













































ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





90,594













$





98,978













Short-term investments













24,291

















36,544













Accounts receivable, net













73,649

















44,904













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













17,445

















17,422













Total current assets













205,979

















197,848













Property and equipment, net













48,465

















37,338













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













4,029

















4,926













Goodwill













14,953

















15,029













Intangible assets, net













12,307

















15,620













Deferred tax assets, net













43

















157













Other non-current assets













29,513

















19,218













Total assets









$





315,289













$





290,136















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





8,255













$





2,561













Accrued compensation and related benefits













16,855

















14,800













Accrued and other current liabilities













8,752

















4,633













Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion













1,675

















1,529













Deferred revenues ‒ current portion













24,930

















25,750













Billings in excess of recognized revenues













75

















1,570













Total current liabilities













60,542

















50,843













Long-term income taxes













2,915

















2,972













Non-current operating lease liabilities













3,504

















4,657













Other non-current liabilities













2,291

















2,718













Total liabilities













69,252

















61,190













































Stockholders’ equity:

































Common stock and additional paid-in capital













502,908

















473,301













Treasury stock, at cost













(159,352





)













(143,923





)









Accumulated deficit













(93,988





)













(98,045





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(3,531





)













(2,387





)









Total stockholders’ equity













246,037

















228,946













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





315,289













$





290,136























PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















































































Three months ended













Year ended





















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024

















2024

















2023





















2024

















2023















































































Revenues:





































































Analytics









$





47,926













$





44,750













$





39,128













$





169,253













$





152,085













Integrated yield ramp













2,159

















1,659

















1,997

















10,212

















13,750













Total revenues













50,085

















46,409

















41,125

















179,465

















165,835

















































































Costs and Expenses:





































































Costs of revenues













15,901

















12,484

















13,194

















54,144

















51,749













Research and development













14,417

















13,516

















12,308

















53,566

















50,736













Selling, general, and administrative













19,073

















18,094

















16,194

















69,924

















62,216













Amortization of acquired intangible assets













182

















196

















306

















896

















1,285













Interest and other expense (income), net













(962





)













(1,511





)













(1,020





)













(5,644





)













(5,020





)









Income before income tax benefit (expense)













1,474

















3,630

















143

















6,579

















4,869













Income tax benefit (expense)













(935





)













(1,424





)













744

















(2,522





)













(1,764





)









Net income









$





539













$





2,206













$





887













$





4,057













$





3,105

















































































Net income per share:





































































Basic









$





0.01













$





0.06













$





0.02













$





0.11













$





0.08













Diluted









$





0.01













$





0.06













$





0.02













$





0.10













$





0.08

















































































Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income per share:





































































Basic













38,783

















38,710

















38,269

















38,602

















38,015













Diluted













39,104

















39,105

















38,814

















39,047

















38,937























PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)









(In thousands)









































































































Three months ended

















Year ended





















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2024













2023













2024













2023

































































































GAAP



























































































Total revenues









$





50,085













$





46,409













$





41,125













$





179,465













$





165,835













Costs of revenues













15,901

















12,484

















13,194

















54,144

















51,749













GAAP gross profit









$





34,184













$





33,925













$





27,931













$





125,321













$





114,086













GAAP gross margin













68





%













73





%













68





%













70





%













69





%



































































































Non-GAAP



























































































GAAP gross profit









$





34,184













$





33,925













$





27,931













$





125,321













$





114,086













Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin:

























































































Stock-based compensation expense













1,336

















1,366

















1,147

















5,087

















4,169













Amortization of acquired technology













583

















584

















586

















2,335

















2,266













Non-GAAP gross profit









$





36,103













$





35,875













$





29,664













$





132,743













$





120,521













Non-GAAP gross margin













72





%













77





%













72





%













74





%













73





%



















PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)

























































































Three months ended













Year ended





















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2024













2023













2024













2023















































































GAAP net income









$





539













$





2,206













$





887













$





4,057













$





3,105













Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:









































































Stock-based compensation expense













6,507

















6,730

















5,923

















25,047

















21,484













Amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues













583

















584

















586

















2,335

















2,266













Amortization of other acquired intangible assets













182

















196

















306

















896

















1,285













Expenses for certain legal proceedings (1)













69

















—

















75

















69

















2,600













Non-recurring legal, tax and accounting service-related costs













940

















—

















—

















940

















209













Loss on damaged equipment in-transit, net of (recovery) from previously written-off property and equipment













663

















(55





)













—

















608

















(105





)









Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (2)













375

















262

















(2,060





)













(1,335





)













(2,374





)









Non-GAAP net income









$





9,858













$





9,923













$





5,717













$





32,617













$





28,470





















































































GAAP net income per diluted share









$





0.01













$





0.06













$





0.02













$





0.10













$





0.08













Non-GAAP net income per diluted share









$





0.25













$





0.25













$





0.15













$





0.84













$





0.73





















































































Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income per diluted share calculation













39,104

















39,105

















38,814

















39,047

















38,937













Weighted average common shares used in non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation













39,104

















39,105

















38,814

















39,047

















38,937





















(1) Represents legal costs and expenses related to certain litigation and an arbitration proceeding which are expected to continue until these matters are resolved.





(2) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or research and development credits after the valuation allowance. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s cumulative non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTAs on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its U.S. DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.



