News & Insights

Stocks
PDFS

PDF Solutions, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

February 13, 2025 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

PDF Solutions reported record revenues for Q4 2024, with analytics revenue up 22% year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

PDF Solutions, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting record revenues and earnings growth. For Q4, the company achieved total revenues of $50.1 million, a 22% increase from the previous year, with analytics revenue rising to $47.9 million. The full year revenues reached $179.5 million, marking an 8% increase compared to 2023. Despite a GAAP net income of $0.5 million ($0.01 per diluted share) for Q4, non-GAAP net income saw significant growth, amounting to $9.9 million ($0.25 per diluted share). The company also reported a healthy backlog of $221.4 million and projects an approximate 15% revenue growth for 2025. CEO John Kibarian expressed satisfaction with customer progress and the completion of various strategic projects that contributed to the revenue increase. The company plans to discuss these results in a conference call following the release.

Potential Positives

  • Record quarterly total revenues of $50.1 million, representing a 22% increase over the same period last year.
  • Record full year total revenues of $179.5 million, up 8% compared to the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for Q4 2024, contrasted with $0.15 in Q4 2023, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth.
  • Backlog of $221.4 million as of December 31, 2024, indicating strong future revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 dropped significantly to $0.5 million, down from $2.2 million in the third quarter and $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating potential concerns regarding profitability.
  • GAAP gross margin decreased to 68% in Q4 2024 compared to 73% in Q3 2024, which may suggest increasing costs or reduced efficiency in operations.
  • The company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, meaning that all financial results described should be considered preliminary and subject to change, potentially leading to uncertainty among investors.

FAQ

What were PDF Solutions' fourth quarter 2024 revenues?

PDF Solutions reported record total revenues of $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a 22% increase year-over-year.

How did analytics revenue perform in Q4 2024?

Analytics revenue reached $47.9 million in Q4 2024, also up 22% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

What is the non-GAAP diluted EPS for 2024?

The non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the full year 2024 was $0.84, up from $0.73 in 2023.

What is PDF Solutions' revenue outlook for 2025?

PDF Solutions expects its full-year revenues to grow at a rate approaching 15% year over year in 2025.

Where can I find the financial results conference call details?

The conference call details can be found in the press release or by visiting PDF Solutions' investor relations website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PDFS Insider Trading Activity

$PDFS insiders have traded $PDFS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDRZEJ STROJWAS (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,283 shares for an estimated $345,233.
  • NANCY ERBA sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $61,620

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PDFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $PDFS stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.




Financial Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2024





  • Record quarterly total revenues of $50.1 million, up 22% over last year’s comparable quarter




  • Record quarterly analytics revenue of $47.9 million, up 22% over last year’s comparable quarter




  • GAAP gross margin of 68% and non-GAAP gross margin of 72%




  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.25





Financial Highlights of Full Year 2024





  • Record full year total revenues of $179.5 million, up 8% over last year




  • Record full year analytics revenue of $169.3 million, up 11% over last year




  • GAAP gross margin of 70% and non-GAAP gross margin of 74%




  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84




  • Backlog of $221.4 million as of December 31, 2024






Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $50.1 million, compared to $46.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Analytics revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $39.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total revenues for the full year 2024 and 2023 were $179.5 million and $165.8 million, respectively.



GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 68%, compared to 73% for the third quarter of 2024 and 68% for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 and 2023 was 70% and 69%, respectively.



Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 72%, compared to 77% for the third quarter of 2024 and 72% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 and 2023 was 74% and 73%, respectively.



On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. On a GAAP basis, net income for the full year 2024 was $4.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the full year 2023.



Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $32.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $28.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the full year 2023.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024, were $114.9 million.




Financial Outlook



“We are pleased with the progress we are making with our customers. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we completed an ongoing manufacturing evaluation of an eProbe machine earlier than the customer’s schedule, resulting in the sale to this new leading edge customer, booked multiple Exensio deals, and saw growth in our Cimetrix connectivity business from runtime licenses. In 2025, we expect our full year revenues to grow at a rate approaching 15% year over year,” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.




Conference Call



As previously announced, PDF Solutions will discuss these results on a live conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1b05df01d9534a648d4fd2cd753be31c

. Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial into the call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time. The teleconference will also be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at

https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts

. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company’s investor relations website. A copy of this press release, including the disclosure and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, which non-GAAP measures may be used periodically by PDF Solutions’ management when discussing financial results with investors and analysts, will also be available on PDF Solutions’ website at

http://www.pdf.com/press-releases

following the date of this release.




Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Commentary Available Online



A Management Report reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at

http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports

. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.




Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues, amortization of other acquired intangible assets, and the effects of certain non-recurring items, such as expenses for certain legal proceedings, non-recurring legal, tax and accounting service-related costs, loss on damaged equipment in-transit, net of recovery from previously written-off property and equipment, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense and income has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of expenses related to certain legal proceedings and non-recurring legal, tax and accounting services) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented below.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release and the planned conference call include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations about total revenue growth for 2025 and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements contained in this press release and the planned conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: the effectiveness of the Company’s business and technology strategies; current semiconductor industry trends and competition; rates of adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development and investments in research and development; the continuing impact of macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, changing interest rates and tariffs, the evolving trade regulatory environment and geopolitical tensions, and other trends on the semiconductor industry, the Company’s customers, operations, and supply and demand for its products; supply chain disruptions; the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships; recent and future acquisitions, strategic alliances and relationships and the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; whether the Company can successfully convert backlog into revenue; customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and anticipated funds from operations; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing if needed and its ability to use support and updates for certain open-source software; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in this press release and the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements. The Company has not filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time the Company files its Annual Report on Form 10-K.




About PDF Solutions



PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve manufacturing yield, product quality and operational efficiency leading to increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling manufacturing equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and using advanced analytics and machine learning models to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.



Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit

https://www.pdf.com

.




PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.




































Company Contacts:


Adnan Raza

Sonia Segovia

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Tel: (408) 516-0237

Tel: (408) 938-6491

Email: adnan.raza@pdf.com

Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com






PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)




(In thousands)











December 31,




2024


2023









ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
90,594


$
98,978

Short-term investments


24,291



36,544

Accounts receivable, net


73,649



44,904

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


17,445



17,422

Total current assets


205,979



197,848

Property and equipment, net


48,465



37,338

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


4,029



4,926

Goodwill


14,953



15,029

Intangible assets, net


12,307



15,620

Deferred tax assets, net


43



157

Other non-current assets


29,513



19,218

Total assets

$
315,289


$
290,136









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$
8,255


$
2,561

Accrued compensation and related benefits


16,855



14,800

Accrued and other current liabilities


8,752



4,633

Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion


1,675



1,529

Deferred revenues ‒ current portion


24,930



25,750

Billings in excess of recognized revenues


75



1,570

Total current liabilities


60,542



50,843

Long-term income taxes


2,915



2,972

Non-current operating lease liabilities


3,504



4,657

Other non-current liabilities


2,291



2,718

Total liabilities


69,252



61,190








Stockholders’ equity:






Common stock and additional paid-in capital


502,908



473,301

Treasury stock, at cost


(159,352
)


(143,923
)

Accumulated deficit


(93,988
)


(98,045
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,531
)


(2,387
)

Total stockholders’ equity


246,037



228,946

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
315,289


$
290,136




PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)




(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three months ended


Year ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2024



2024



2023





2024



2023
















Revenues:















Analytics

$
47,926


$
44,750


$
39,128


$
169,253


$
152,085

Integrated yield ramp


2,159



1,659



1,997



10,212



13,750

Total revenues


50,085



46,409



41,125



179,465



165,835

















Costs and Expenses:















Costs of revenues


15,901



12,484



13,194



54,144



51,749

Research and development


14,417



13,516



12,308



53,566



50,736

Selling, general, and administrative


19,073



18,094



16,194



69,924



62,216

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


182



196



306



896



1,285

Interest and other expense (income), net


(962
)


(1,511
)


(1,020
)


(5,644
)


(5,020
)

Income before income tax benefit (expense)


1,474



3,630



143



6,579



4,869

Income tax benefit (expense)


(935
)


(1,424
)


744



(2,522
)


(1,764
)

Net income

$
539


$
2,206


$
887


$
4,057


$
3,105

















Net income per share:















Basic

$
0.01


$
0.06


$
0.02


$
0.11


$
0.08

Diluted

$
0.01


$
0.06


$
0.02


$
0.10


$
0.08

















Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income per share:















Basic


38,783



38,710



38,269



38,602



38,015

Diluted


39,104



39,105



38,814



39,047



38,937




PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)




(In thousands)






















Three months ended



Year ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2024


2024


2023


2024


2023






















GAAP




















Total revenues

$
50,085


$
46,409


$
41,125


$
179,465


$
165,835

Costs of revenues


15,901



12,484



13,194



54,144



51,749

GAAP gross profit

$
34,184


$
33,925


$
27,931


$
125,321


$
114,086

GAAP gross margin


68
%


73
%


68
%


70
%


69
%























Non-GAAP




















GAAP gross profit

$
34,184


$
33,925


$
27,931


$
125,321


$
114,086

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin:




















Stock-based compensation expense


1,336



1,366



1,147



5,087



4,169

Amortization of acquired technology


583



584



586



2,335



2,266

Non-GAAP gross profit

$
36,103


$
35,875


$
29,664


$
132,743


$
120,521

Non-GAAP gross margin


72
%


77
%


72
%


74
%


73
%




PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)




(In thousands, except per share amounts)


















Three months ended


Year ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2024


2024


2023


2024


2023

















GAAP net income

$
539


$
2,206


$
887


$
4,057


$
3,105

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:
















Stock-based compensation expense


6,507



6,730



5,923



25,047



21,484

Amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues


583



584



586



2,335



2,266

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets


182



196



306



896



1,285

Expenses for certain legal proceedings (1)


69








75



69



2,600

Non-recurring legal, tax and accounting service-related costs


940













940



209

Loss on damaged equipment in-transit, net of (recovery) from previously written-off property and equipment


663



(55
)







608



(105
)

Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (2)


375



262



(2,060
)


(1,335
)


(2,374
)

Non-GAAP net income

$
9,858


$
9,923


$
5,717


$
32,617


$
28,470


















GAAP net income per diluted share

$
0.01


$
0.06


$
0.02


$
0.10


$
0.08

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$
0.25


$
0.25


$
0.15


$
0.84


$
0.73


















Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income per diluted share calculation


39,104



39,105



38,814



39,047



38,937

Weighted average common shares used in non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation


39,104



39,105



38,814



39,047



38,937







(1) Represents legal costs and expenses related to certain litigation and an arbitration proceeding which are expected to continue until these matters are resolved.


(2) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or research and development credits after the valuation allowance. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s cumulative non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTAs on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its U.S. DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PDFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.