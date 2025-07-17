PDF Solutions, Inc. to Release Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

PDF Solutions will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a live teleconference.

PDF Solutions, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market closes on August 7, 2025. Following the announcement, CEO John Kibarian and CFO Adnan Raza will host a live teleconference at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the results, and participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call. The teleconference will also be available via webcast on the company's website, where a replay will be accessible afterward.

Announcement of the second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results provides a transparent overview of the company's performance, which can build investor confidence.

Hosting a live teleconference with the CEO and CFO allows for direct communication with investors and analysts, enhancing stakeholder engagement.

The simultaneous webcast of the conference call on the company's website increases accessibility for a broader audience, facilitating information dissemination.

The company's established reputation in providing comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem indicates strong market positioning and relevance in a growing industry.

Announcement of financial results on August 7, 2025, may indicate a lack of transparency if the company has not previously provided interim updates or addressed any concerns regarding performance prior to the release.

The reliance on a pre-registration process for analysts and investors to participate in the teleconference could limit access and engagement, potentially leading to a perception of exclusivity or avoidance of broader scrutiny.

When will PDF Solutions release its Q2 fiscal 2025 financial results?

PDF Solutions will release its Q2 fiscal 2025 financial results after the market close on August 7, 2025.

Who will participate in the conference call for the financial results?

John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host the live teleconference on August 7, 2025.

How can I join the live teleconference for the financial results?

Participants can pre-register at the provided link to receive dial-in information and a unique passcode.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The teleconference will be webcast on PDF Solutions' investor relations website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website after the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$PDFS Insider Trading Activity

$PDFS insiders have traded $PDFS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN KACHIG KIBARIAN (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,129,205 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL B GUSTAFSON has made 2 purchases buying 11,500 shares for an estimated $238,115 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PDFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $PDFS stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PDFS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDFS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PDFS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PDFS forecast page.

$PDFS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PDFS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PDFS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $31.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Thomas Diffely from DA Davidson set a target price of $24.0 on 04/14/2025

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced that it will release Second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on Thursday, August 7, 2025, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.





To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId4a92799e4e24169a58f6ea3c713566b









Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial-in into the call ten minutes ahead of scheduled time.





The teleconference will also be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at





https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts





. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company's investor relations website.









About PDF Solutions









PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.





Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit





https://www.pdf.com/





.





PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.









Company Contacts













Adnan Raza





Chief Financial Officer





(408) 516-0237









adnan.raza@pdf.com









Sonia Segovia





Investor Relations





(408) 938-6491









sonia.segovia@pdf.com







