PDF Solutions (FRA:PD9) Price Target Increased by 20.01% to 44.86

The average one-year price target for PDF Solutions (FRA:PD9) has been revised to 44.86 / share. This is an increase of 20.01% from the prior estimate of 37.38 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.46 to a high of 51.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.87% from the latest reported closing price of 24.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDF Solutions. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PD9 is 0.27%, a decrease of 8.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 34,757K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,274K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD9 by 922.62% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,000K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,096K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD9 by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,194K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD9 by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,060K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD9 by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.