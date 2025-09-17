PDD vs. GLBE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Commerce stocks have likely encountered both PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) and Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR and Global-e Online Ltd. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. This means that PDD's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PDD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.42, while GLBE has a forward P/E of 113.64. We also note that PDD has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GLBE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92.

Another notable valuation metric for PDD is its P/B ratio of 3.56. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GLBE has a P/B of 6.7.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PDD's Value grade of B and GLBE's Value grade of F.

PDD sticks out from GLBE in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PDD is the better option right now.

