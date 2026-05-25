PDD Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

PDD Holdings PDD is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDD’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $15.94 billion, indicating growth of 20.92% on a year-over-year basis.



The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.23 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a 42.95% increase year over year.



PDD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing two quarters of the four, with an average positive surprise of 8.01%.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Key Factors to Consider for PDD

PDD Holdings' first-quarter 2026 results are expected to reflect the momentum from the company's deepening supply chain investments, which have been gradually strengthening the quality and competitiveness of its domestic merchant ecosystem. Transaction services revenue has been a relative bright spot in recent quarters, and the continued buildout of rural logistics infrastructure and the new quality supply program are expected to have supported incremental volume growth on the Pinduoduo platform. Domestically, early signs of a consumer spending recovery and stronger performance during major promotional periods are expected to have provided some tailwind to overall platform activity during the period.



However, sustained profitability pressure is expected to have persisted through the first quarter of 2026. The company's RMB 100 billion merchant support program, which includes fee reductions and supply chain subsidies, has kept expense levels elevated and that trend is expected to have continued limiting margin expansion. China's e-commerce landscape remains intensely competitive and online marketing revenues, which had already decelerated sharply in the prior quarter, is expected to have remained under pressure as merchants exercised greater caution on advertising spend.



Internationally, Temu's operating environment deteriorated meaningfully during the quarter. The removal of the U.S. de minimis exemption for Chinese goods effectively eroded the pricing advantage that had fueled the platform's rapid cross-border growth, and transaction volumes are expected to have come under pressure as a result. An ongoing European Commission inquiry into Temu's compliance with the Digital Services Act is expected to have added regulatory costs and uncertainty to PDD's global business, further tempering the near-term earnings outlook.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the exact case here.



PDD has an Earnings ESP of +7.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



TD SYNNEX CORP SNX has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TD SYNNEX CORP is set to report its upcoming results on June 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TD SYNNEX CORP’s upcoming earnings is pegged at $4.02 per share, unchanged over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 34.45% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Dell Technologies DELL has an Earnings ESP of +3.79% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Dell Technologies is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell Technologies’ first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $3.04 per share, up by 7 cents over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 96.13% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Salesforce CRM has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Salesforce is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $3.12 per share, unchanged over the past seven days,

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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