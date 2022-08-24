PDD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo Inc (Symbol: PDD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.80, changing hands as high as $54.28 per share. Pinduoduo Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDD's low point in its 52 week range is $23.21 per share, with $109.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.63.

