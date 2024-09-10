PDD Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $135,500, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $574,050.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $125.0 for PDD Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.65 $4.5 $4.5 $125.00 $250.6K 952 580 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.5 $10.35 $10.45 $100.00 $104.5K 2.0K 100 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.8 $4.6 $4.65 $95.00 $89.2K 3.1K 114 PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $91.00 $64.0K 1.4K 215 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $2.7 $2.49 $2.7 $91.00 $54.0K 1.4K 202

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PDD Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,540,155, with PDD's price up by 0.82%, positioned at $93.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for PDD Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $160.6.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PDD Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $158. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on PDD Holdings with a target price of $170. An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on PDD Holdings, maintaining a target price of $170. An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PDD Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $185. In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

