PDD Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,188,680, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,526,797.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $200.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PDD Holdings options trades today is 3156.2 with a total volume of 22,250.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PDD Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $4.45 $4.25 $4.45 $148.00 $386.6K 10 852 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.45 $12.2 $12.2 $180.00 $269.6K 5.1K 251 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.53 $0.49 $0.52 $135.00 $211.4K 2.6K 16 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.8 $13.45 $13.95 $200.00 $145.0K 349 139 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $6.1 $6.05 $6.1 $150.00 $134.8K 21.4K 222

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PDD Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of PDD Holdings With a trading volume of 7,865,441, the price of PDD is up by 1.19%, reaching $151.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now. Expert Opinions on PDD Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $218.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for PDD Holdings, targeting a price of $198. Showing optimism, an analyst from Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $184. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on PDD Holdings, maintaining a target price of $206. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on PDD Holdings, maintaining a target price of $272. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for PDD Holdings, targeting a price of $230.

