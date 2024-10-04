PDD Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) we detected 104 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $2,224,901 and 83, calls, for a total amount of $9,801,050.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $230.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PDD Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PDD Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $9.35 $8.8 $9.1 $155.00 $910.0K 696 2.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $165.00 $675.0K 6.8K 14.8K PDD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $22.0 $21.9 $21.92 $200.00 $320.2K 2.1K 1.5K PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $29.8 $29.6 $29.7 $130.00 $297.0K 4.8K 206 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $54.7 $54.35 $54.7 $100.00 $273.5K 3.0K 174

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 16,894,034, the price of PDD is down -0.16% at $152.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

