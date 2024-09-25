PDD Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on PDD Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $404,941, and 13 were calls, valued at $1,446,455.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $140.0 for PDD Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PDD Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PDD Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

PDD Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.75 $5.6 $5.7 $115.00 $570.0K 14.6K 792 PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $25.55 $24.1 $24.74 $90.00 $247.4K 916 0 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $19.55 $18.9 $19.55 $105.00 $144.6K 905 88 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.35 $4.15 $4.3 $112.00 $140.1K 941 361 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $29.25 $29.15 $29.15 $140.00 $139.9K 319 50

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Current Position of PDD Holdings With a volume of 4,364,295, the price of PDD is down -1.62% at $111.96. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Expert Opinions on PDD Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $160.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on PDD Holdings, maintaining a target price of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for PDD Holdings, targeting a price of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for PDD Holdings, targeting a price of $158. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for PDD Holdings, targeting a price of $185.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PDD Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.