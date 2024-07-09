PDD Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $504,780, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $2,389,904.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $175.0 for PDD Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PDD Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PDD Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.15 $10.95 $11.15 $140.00 $1.6M 10.8K 23 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.4 $8.8 $8.95 $135.00 $504.7K 1.7K 437 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.75 $175.00 $128.2K 7.3K 202 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.75 $5.75 $175.00 $114.4K 7.3K 2 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.98 $1.92 $1.98 $150.00 $99.2K 12.0K 598

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Present Market Standing of PDD Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 1,790,399, the PDD's price is up by 1.96%, now at $137.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

