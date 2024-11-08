PDD Holdings Unusual Options Activity For November 08

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) we detected 58 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,086,432 and 37, calls, for a total amount of $1,970,223.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $180.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $2.58 $2.57 $2.58 $115.00 $232.2K 287 128 PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $15.25 $14.55 $14.86 $110.00 $148.6K 500 100 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.85 $3.65 $3.65 $140.00 $132.1K 7.8K 541 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.05 $12.25 $12.52 $140.00 $125.2K 9.0K 105 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $11.85 $10.65 $11.49 $115.00 $114.9K 600 300

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PDD Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,433,589, the PDD's price is down by -4.46%, now at $120.26. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PDD Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.