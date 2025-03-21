PDD Holdings Unusual Options Activity For March 21

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 34 are puts, for a total amount of $5,059,206, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $996,395.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $240.0 for PDD Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PDD Holdings stands at 3690.04, with a total volume reaching 14,073.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PDD Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.15 $15.4 $16.0 $120.00 $2.8M 6.3K 0 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $61.1 $59.1 $59.1 $80.00 $585.0K 124 100 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $6.4 $5.5 $6.4 $130.00 $122.8K 1.1K 274 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.45 $14.2 $14.2 $130.00 $105.9K 26.3K 103 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.95 $15.6 $15.6 $115.00 $78.0K 439 1.0K

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PDD Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,957,847, with PDD's price down by -4.91%, positioned at $124.49. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. What The Experts Say On PDD Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $144.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PDD Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $156. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $160. * An analyst from US Tiger Securities, Inc has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $130. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Nomura downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

