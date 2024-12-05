PDD Holdings Unusual Options Activity For December 05

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on PDD Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $696,982, and 8 were calls, valued at $1,092,348.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $120.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.7 $5.55 $5.6 $100.00 $391.9K 10.4K 1.1K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.15 $5.05 $5.15 $100.00 $360.4K 10.4K 1.8K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.55 $3.4 $3.45 $85.00 $345.0K 2.7K 1.0K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $95.00 $167.5K 12.6K 85 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.3 $20.2 $20.3 $115.00 $113.6K 2.0K 175

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PDD Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,777,979, the price of PDD is down -0.15% at $98.56. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 104 days. What The Experts Say On PDD Holdings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $145.33333333333334.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on PDD Holdings, maintaining a target price of $160. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for PDD Holdings, targeting a price of $171.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

