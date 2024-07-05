PDD Holdings Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PDD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for PDD Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $306,700, and 11 calls, totaling $645,402.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $123.0 to $165.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PDD Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PDD Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $123.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PDD Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $5.0 $2.95 $2.95 $135.00 $306.7K 59 0 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $14.1 $14.05 $14.1 $123.00 $108.5K 0 323 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $14.1 $13.95 $14.1 $123.00 $84.6K 0 227 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $14.1 $13.85 $14.1 $123.00 $77.5K 0 114 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $14.1 $13.55 $14.1 $123.00 $60.6K 0 0

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PDD Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of PDD Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 240,640, the PDD's price is down by -0.99%, now at $135.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 53 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

