PDD Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $308,132, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $870,498.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $180.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PDD Holdings stands at 3993.67, with a total volume reaching 3,185.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PDD Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $21.5 $20.15 $20.8 $165.00 $208.0K 6 100 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.35 $3.35 $3.35 $170.00 $167.5K 9.9K 502 PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $3.5 $3.15 $3.3 $170.00 $165.0K 9.9K 1.0K PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $4.4 $3.65 $4.05 $175.00 $148.6K 298 400 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $60.35 $59.35 $60.31 $85.00 $90.5K 791 6

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PDD Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 604,305, with PDD's price down by -1.49%, positioned at $144.59. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PDD Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.