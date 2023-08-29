News & Insights

PDD Holdings Spikes After Reporting Surge In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) shares are gaining more than 16 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 47 percent increase in second-quarter profit, compared to the prior year. Revenues increased 66 percent from the previous year.

The quarterly earnings were RMB 13.108 billion compared to RMB 8.896 billion last year. On a per-share basis, earnings per ADS were RMB 9.00, compared to RMB 6.22 last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to RMB52.28 billion, compared to RMB 31.439 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $94.08, up 16.80 percent from the previous close of 13,388,193.

